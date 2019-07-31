7/31/2019
James Wan Will Return To Horror Before Directing 'Aquaman 2'
It's been known for a while now that James Wan wouldn't be jumping straight back into an Aquaman sequel, despite the film's massive $1B haul at the box office. Warner Bros. has given him the space to do something else first, and Wan has figured out what the project is going to be. Too bad they ain't tellin' us shit about it.
Wan is returning to the horror genre for a mystery project set up at New Line. All we know about it is he'll direct and co-write the script with his partner Ingrid Bisu, who had a role in The Nun, a spinoff of Wan's The Conjuring franchise.
Production begins in the fall, which should give Wan plenty of time to finish before moving on to Aquaman 2 which opens in December 2022. [Variety]