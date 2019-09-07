7/09/2019
James Gunn Hints At A Possible 'Brightburn' Sequel
Brightburn didn't exactly burn up the box office when it opened earlier this year, despite having fan-favorite filmmaker James Gunn as a producer, and a premise that put a dark spin on the Superman origin. The superhero horror totaled just $32M overall, but on a limited budget of around $6M, and that's apparently more than enough to get some discussions going about a sequel.
In an Instagram post lamenting the demise of Mad Magazine, Gunn responded to a fan's question about Brightburn by hinting at more stories in that universe to come...
"I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel."
As Gunn says, he's got to finish work on DC Universe film The Suicide Squad first, which will then be followed by his anticipated return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's safe to assume Gunn's talking about Brightburn with his brothers, Mark and Brian, who co-wrote the script for David Yarovesky to direct.
Brightburn's conclusion teased the arrival of other super-powered beings who sound like darker versions of Justice League members. Perhaps a supervillain teamup could be in the future? Or maybe this would be Brightburn's chance to turn towards the side of good?