'Jacob's Ladder' Trailer: Michael Ealy Leads A Remake Of The 1990 Cult Classic

The horror remakes are coming fast and furious now, and it only promises to pick up following the massive box office of Halloween and It. The latest revival is a bit unexpected, though, and it's the psychotic 1990 film, which has been reimagined as a contemporary thriller starring Michael Ealy and Jesse Williams.The original film starred Tim Robbins as a Vietnam War veteran who returns home suffering from an extreme case of PTSD. The new film, directed by David M. Rosenthal () and co-written by Jeff Buhler (), updates the story to examine the impact of the Iraq War as seen through a black combat soldier. It's such a compelling angle that I really hope this film can live up to the potential. The story follows Jacob (Ealy), an Iraq War veteran who returns home only to discover that his brother Isaac (Williams) is alive and well, despite having reportedly died in battle.The film is being produced by Will Packer, the super-producer behind many of Kevin Hart's biggest comedy hits. The guy is a money-making machine, which is why it's a little surprising there is no buzz right now. That said, I have a feeling this will connect with the target audience, who are seeing greater representation in the horror genre in Jordan Peele'sandhits theaters on August 23rd.