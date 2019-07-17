7/17/2019
'Hustlers' Trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, And Cardi B Are Strippers Who Took Down Wall Street
If watching Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer stripping, dancing, and robbing their way to big big money sounds like something you'd wanna see, then Hustlers is your movie. These ladies are the Robin Hoods of exotic dancers in the new film by Lorene Scafaria, and it has an appropriately dazzling new trailer to match its star-studded cast.
Based on the New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler (played by Julia Stiles in the film), this true story follows a group of ambitious crew of strip club dancers tired of coming out on the short end of the stick. So they decide to turn the tables on their rich Wolf of Wall Street-esque clientele..
"The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules,” says Lopez's character, Ramona, who acts as the crew's leader.
I love everything about this trailer. It's fierce, flashy, and makes the most of its multi-talented stars. I'd expect no less from Scafaria, who long ago won me over with her script for Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist before going on to direct such films as Seeking A Friend for the End of the World and The Meddler. She makes movies that put women in control and they definitely look to have all of the power in Hustlers, which opens on September 13th.