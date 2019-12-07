7/12/2019
Hasbro Looking To Reboot 'Power Rangers' With A New Cast
No franchise is ever truly dead, that much we already know. The Power Rangers is one of the biggest properties in the world, and the 2017 live-action movie was well-received even if it didn't blow up at the box office. The last we heard about it, the future seemed to be leaning towards a sequel, and that's after Hasbro spent a massive sum to purchase the film rights from Saban Entertainment. In the months since, it seems Hasbro has changed their mind.
During a Reddit AMA, Power Rangers and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery says Hasbro now has plans to reboot the franchise. That means he and the previous cast that includes Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, Becky G, and Elizabeth Banks won't be asked back...
“I think there is a movie in the works but it’s not with me and the cast. So yes but not with us,” Montgomery responded to a fan question.
Power Rangers only made $142M on a $100M budget, so it's hard to fault Hasbro for deciding to start over. That said, this is really quick on the trigger, and I think the response from fans was strong enough that a sequel might have done much better. If they do move forward on a reboot here's hoping they make wholesale changes to the characters, visuals, and even the story.