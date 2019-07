Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach Are Writing Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Film

On the unexpected news front, it doesn't get much more surprising than this. Hollywood has long been trying to put together amovie, with some big names attached over the years. Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway have been attached at different points, but right now it's Margot Robbie who is set to play the most famous doll in history. With that kind of star power, this can't be just another movie about a toy, and with the new writers who just came aboard it most definitely won't be. Variety repots that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are on board to co-write themovie, with Warner Bros. hoping Gerwig will stick around and direct. This is just bizarre news, as the indie duo hardly seem like they'd want to be part of something like this, but maybe that's the brilliance behind it? Gerwig has gone from indie darling to mainstream force withand her upcomingensemble, and she has a voice that will certainly speak to the empowering female themes thiswill promote. Baumbach and Gerwig have teamed up on scripts before, includingandGerwig is busy wrapping up on, while Baumbach has an untitled Netflix film with Adam Driver coming up. Ifis really going to happen, this may be the best/last shot.