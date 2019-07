'Gremlins' Animated Prequel Series Is Officially A Go At WarnerMedia

Get ready to quit cold turkey all of that midnight snacking, because the Gremlins are back. In February we learned WarnerMedia was planning a Gremlins animated series , in hopes it would get people interested in their streaming service? Well, it must've worked because the series is officially a go, although I'm curious if this is exactly what long-time fans of the franchise were expecting.Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin TV are teaming up on, an animated prequel set in 1920s China. The series will follow 10-year-old Sam Wing, who would grow up to be shop owner Mr. Wing seen in the 1984 movie, and his first encounter with the Mogwai named Gizmo.Wait, so does this mean Gizmo was super old? How long do those things live?Developing this new take onwill be writer/exec-producer Tze Chun, known for directing Bryan Cranston in 2013'sHere's the serie synopsis:So I'm very curious the reaction this is going to get. People complained that, which is awesome, was too funny and satirical to be related to the prior movie, which had humor but was considerably darker. But this animatedhardly sounds like it's in the same ballpark as either movie. That we're getting anything from this franchise is a plus, though, and hopefully it turns out to be a decent addition that inspires more in the future. I'm always amazed at how little has been done withover the years.