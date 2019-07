George Miller Confident His 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Sequels Will Happen

Some out there consider 2015'sthe greatest action movie of all-time. I don't necessarily agree with that, but it's definitely in the conversation. George Miller returned to his post-apocalyptic franchise after a long time away and delivered in such a way that it not only won six Academy Awards, but had fans clamoring for another. It's been a while since we've heard anything positive on that front, but in a conversation with IndieWire , Miller sounds pretty confident.That's definitely good news, because it was looking as if any hope of morehad died a quiet death. Miller has often talked about doing more, including a story centered on Charlize Theron's Furiosa, and if the legal stuff with Warner Bros. is truly over then the way forward should be clear. That's assuming Theron and Tom Hardy want to endure another grueling shoot.As for that "Warners thing" Miller is referring to, he went into a bit more detail about the legal battle he's been engaged in with the studio...Before anythinggoes forward, Miller still has plans on a fantasy romance film with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton titledWith twosequels apparently happening and other projects outside of that, fans of George Miller have a lot to look forward to as he's not slowing down at all.