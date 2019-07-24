7/24/2019
George Miller Confident His 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Sequels Will Happen
Some out there consider 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road the greatest action movie of all-time. I don't necessarily agree with that, but it's definitely in the conversation. George Miller returned to his post-apocalyptic franchise after a long time away and delivered in such a way that it not only won six Academy Awards, but had fans clamoring for another. It's been a while since we've heard anything positive on that front, but in a conversation with IndieWire, Miller sounds pretty confident.
“There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”
That's definitely good news, because it was looking as if any hope of more Mad Max had died a quiet death. Miller has often talked about doing more, including a story centered on Charlize Theron's Furiosa, and if the legal stuff with Warner Bros. is truly over then the way forward should be clear. That's assuming Theron and Tom Hardy want to endure another grueling shoot.
As for that "Warners thing" Miller is referring to, he went into a bit more detail about the legal battle he's been engaged in with the studio...
“It all started because of the chaos at Warner Bros. and not [now-former boss] Kevin Tsujihara, it was pre all that. He wasn’t the antagonist, because a lot of people didn’t know what was going on and were not prepared to make a definitive stand; everybody was running around fearful, it seems, through three regimes. It was hard to get anyone’s attention, so we went to litigation. The chaos has stabilized and it’s become extremely positive as the dust seems to have settled after [the AT&T merger].”
Before anything Mad Max goes forward, Miller still has plans on a fantasy romance film with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton titled Three Thousand Years of Longing.
“[‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is] a story in various stages of writing that had to be put aside; it’s been around almost 10 years. We’re starting pre-production before the end of the year and shooting early next year."
“But I’ve been there too often when you announce movies are going to happen and then they fall away. It happened three times on ‘Fury Road,’ and eventually, we got the damn thing made. We’re just coming out of a meeting as we speak, and we’re well into pre-production on this one. I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s going well.”
With two Mad Max sequels apparently happening and other projects outside of that, fans of George Miller have a lot to look forward to as he's not slowing down at all.