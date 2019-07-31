'Game Night' Directors In Talks For New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

To get amovie right, and appeal to the game's diehard base of fans while attracting casual moviegoers, it's going to take the perfect director, or dungeon master, to pull off. Well, why not the guys who used to be directing amovie? Are they available, or what?Deadline reports Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in talks to direct amovie for Hasbro and Paramount. The duo were recently attached to directfor Warner Bros., but that all came to an end when Andy Muschietti () was brought on to take it in a different direction. The two also wrote and directed the recentreboot, but they scored their biggest directorial hit with, which was legit funny. They also co-wrote, so their geek cred is in place.would be based on the wildly popular RPG still played by millions, set in a fantasy world full of magical creatures and character classes. In theory, it should look a lot like Duncan Jones'movie, but should attract a wider audience based on name recognition alone. Michael Gilio wrote the most recent script but don't be shocked if Daley and Goldstein take a crack at it themselves.So, is this the saving throwneeded?