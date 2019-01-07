'Four Weddings And A Funeral' Trailer: Mindy Kaling Reimagines The Rom-Com Classic To Hulu

is considered a classic rom-com, but it's so much more than that. Not only was it the breakthrough film fromwriter Richard Curtis, but the reason we suffered through years of rom-com dominance by Hugh Grant is because of its massive success. But classic or no, it's still getting a remake, albeit as a Hulu television series co-created by Mindy Kaling.Kaling has joined with Matt Warburton to co-create and co-write aseries on Hulu featuring an all-new cast that includes Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel. Much like the original, this one follows a group of friends who reconnect at a wedding and become intertwined with one another's tumultuous relationships.Rebecca Rittenhouse, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nikesh Patel, and John Reynolds join Emmanuel in the cast, while Andie MacDowell, who starred in the original movie, make an appearance.Here's the synopsis:hits Hulu on July 31st.