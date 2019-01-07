7/01/2019
'Four Weddings And A Funeral' Trailer: Mindy Kaling Reimagines The Rom-Com Classic To Hulu
Four Weddings and a Funeral is considered a classic rom-com, but it's so much more than that. Not only was it the breakthrough film from Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, but the reason we suffered through years of rom-com dominance by Hugh Grant is because of its massive success. But classic or no, it's still getting a remake, albeit as a Hulu television series co-created by Mindy Kaling.
Kaling has joined with Matt Warburton to co-create and co-write a Four Weddings and a Funeral series on Hulu featuring an all-new cast that includes Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel. Much like the original, this one follows a group of friends who reconnect at a wedding and become intertwined with one another's tumultuous relationships.
Rebecca Rittenhouse, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nikesh Patel, and John Reynolds join Emmanuel in the cast, while Andie MacDowell, who starred in the original movie, make an appearance.
Here's the synopsis: Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.
Four Weddings and a Funeral hits Hulu on July 31st.