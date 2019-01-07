First Look At 'The Witcher', Coming To Comic-Con Along With 'The Dark Crystal'

If you want to know why Netflix's filmdid so well a couple of years ago, at least some of the reason was the rapturous response it got from the Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con. Speak to the right audience, and it matters. I don't recall Netflix if they were there last year (it all blurs together), but they'll be looking to win over the massive crowd with two of their biggest upcoming shows:andNetflix will hold panels for bothandin San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Friday, July 19th beginning at 2:15pm.stars Henry Cavill and is based on the series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which were adapted into best-selling video games. Cavill plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivera in the swords and sorcery series.This will be Cavill's first Hall H appearance that doesn't involve him playing Superman. He'll be joined by series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allan and Anya Cholatra. Yvette Nicole Brown will be hosting the panel, so thank goodness there won't be any Chris Hardwicke.Here's the synopsis:A prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 puppet series,is one of the most anticipated shows Netflix has coming up. A new generation will be introduced to the world of Thra, where three Gelfling heroes attempt to save their dying land from the evil Skeksis. The voice cast is incredible with Sigourney Weaver, Taron Egerton, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, and Awkwafina. All 10 episodes will be directed by Louis Leterrier, best known forand