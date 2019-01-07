7/01/2019
First Look At 'The Witcher', Coming To Comic-Con Along With 'The Dark Crystal'
If you want to know why Netflix's film Bright did so well a couple of years ago, at least some of the reason was the rapturous response it got from the Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con. Speak to the right audience, and it matters. I don't recall Netflix if they were there last year (it all blurs together), but they'll be looking to win over the massive crowd with two of their biggest upcoming shows: The Witcher and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Netflix will hold panels for both The Witcher and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Friday, July 19th beginning at 2:15pm. The Witcher stars Henry Cavill and is based on the series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which were adapted into best-selling video games. Cavill plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivera in the swords and sorcery series.
This will be Cavill's first Hall H appearance that doesn't involve him playing Superman. He'll be joined by series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allan and Anya Cholatra. Yvette Nicole Brown will be hosting the panel, so thank goodness there won't be any Chris Hardwicke.
Here's the synopsis: Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. Be among the first to get the exclusive scoop on the highly anticipated new Netflix original series centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Be introduced to the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.
A prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 puppet series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is one of the most anticipated shows Netflix has coming up. A new generation will be introduced to the world of Thra, where three Gelfling heroes attempt to save their dying land from the evil Skeksis. The voice cast is incredible with Sigourney Weaver, Taron Egerton, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, and Awkwafina. All 10 episodes will be directed by Louis Leterrier, best known for Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk.