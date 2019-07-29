First Look At Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', World Premiere Confirmed For New York Film Festival

Well, the question has been answered. We now know when Martin Scorsese'swill be unveiled to the world, and it won't be too long from now and definitely isn't in a surprising place. The 57th New York Film Festival will host the world premiere of Scorsese's anticipated mob drama, as the opening night film on September 27th. And as part of the announcement, we have our first looks at stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.The late debut is probably due to the extensive digital de-aging technology that Scorsese has been wrestling with, in order to get De Niro's portrayal of mob hitman Frank Sheeran just right.You can check out one of the new images above and another below, followed by the press release: