7/23/2019
First Look At Adam Sandler In The Safdies' 'Uncut Gems'
While Adam Sandler's recent Netflix comedy Murder Mystery was a step up from the other crap he's done for the streamer, it's still a far cry from the promise he showed with dramatic turns in Punch-Drunk Love and Reign Over Me. The Safdie Brothers, directors of Good Time, may be looking to tap into that promise with Uncut Gems, which we now have a first look at.
Debuting alongside the film's reveal as part of the TIFF lineup, the image shows a different Sandler than we've been seeing of late. He's surrounded by the New York City diamond district, where he plays jeweler Howard Ratner, who tries to juggle his personal drama with a high-wire attempt at the biggest score of his life. The film co-stars Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Pom Klementieff, Eric Bogosian, The Weeknd, and Kevin Garnett.
SYNOPSIS: From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.
After its world premiere at TIFF, A24 plans to release Uncut Gems on December 13th.