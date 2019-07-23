First Look At Adam Sandler In The Safdies' 'Uncut Gems'

While Adam Sandler's recent Netflix comedywas a step up from the other crap he's done for the streamer, it's still a far cry from the promise he showed with dramatic turns inand. The Safdie Brothers, directors of, may be looking to tap into that promise with Uncut Gems, which we now have a first look at.Debuting alongside the film's reveal as part of the TIFF lineup, the image shows a different Sandler than we've been seeing of late. He's surrounded by the New York City diamond district, where he plays jeweler Howard Ratner, who tries to juggle his personal drama with a high-wire attempt at the biggest score of his life. The film co-stars Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Pom Klementieff, Eric Bogosian, The Weeknd, and Kevin Garnett.SYNOPSIS:After its world premiere at TIFF, A24 plans to releaseon December 13th.