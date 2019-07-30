'Fast Color' Series In The Works From Viola Davis And Amazon

There's been a great deal of buzz surrounding the "superhero" movie Fast Color, which starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw and directed by Julia Hart. The film didn't make a big splash at the box office or anything, but it has earned a great deal of praise for its uniqueness in portraying three generations of women of color with superhuman powers. I had a great deal of appreciation for what the film was doing in establishing this terrific mythology, just not in the way it was executed. There was potential for so much more.
Apparently, Viola Davis and Amazon agree. Deadline reports the two will team up on a Fast Color series, joined by the movie's writers Hart and Jordan Horowitz. Davis will produce through her JuVee Productions label...
“Since the day we premiered at SXSW, there has been an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for this film,” Hart said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon.”
“Our commitment at JuVee as artists is what fuels our imagination. We want to play. We want to challenge. We want to ask, “What if….,” said producers Davis and Tennon. “‘Fast Color’ allows us to live in a world that fullﬁlls all of the above. It’s a story and world that reminds us that not only do we have a soul, but we have extraordinary, unlikely women who ﬁercely protect it.”
Okay, this is more like it. Fast Color is the type of superhero film we need to see more of, and that we claim to want more of, but to me it felt like longform storytelling could be the better way to present it. So this is pretty exciting. No word on a start date but we'll definitely keep an eye on this one, especially if any of the original cast return for it.