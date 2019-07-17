Fans Demand #ReleaseTheSnyderCut In Billboards Ahead Of San Diego Comic-Con

I'm just a few hours away from boarding a plane for San Diego and yet another Comic-Con, and while I expect to be greeted by a swarm of fellow nerds, what I didn't plan on was #ReleasetheSnyderCut billboards all over the place.Ads and billboards demanding the release of Zack Snyder's cuthave invaded San Diego just ahead of Comic-Con. A crowdfunding operation kicked off a few weeks ago in order to purchase the ads, earning more than $20K in the process, a portion of which will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, so at least some good is coming out of this.After a family tragedy, Snyder was forced to leave theproduction early, with Joss Whedon taking over and changing major aspects of the story. A hybrid version of the film was released that went down like a gallon of sludge. Nobody liked it, feeling that Snyder's individual vision was needed. The ads tout Snyder's supposed 3 1/2-hour cut of the film that would have seen an appearance by the villain Darkseid.It's unclear whether an actual "Snyder Cut" exists. He's alluded to it before, including that his version would've introduced Green Lantern into the DCEU, but it's unlikely Warner Bros. will ever release anything to back Snyder up on his claims.The funny thing is Warner Bros. isn't even at Comic-Con this year, so all of this shit will fall on deaf ears.