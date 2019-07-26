'Endgame' Deleted Scene: The Avengers Honor A Fallen Hero, A Villain Makes A Hasty Retreat

I'm not crying, you're crying! The finale tois a gut punch that I think we kinda knew was coming, and yet weren't prepared to actually witness. The epic clash against Thanos and his invading legion concluded with a hero's sacrifice that shook up the entire MCU. A new deleted scene debuted by USA Today now gives us a different look at the moments after that shocking death, while teasing an answer to a question that has been lingering on fans' minds.The scene, of course, is the death of Tony Stark, making the "sacrifice play" by using the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to set things right. Theatrically, we jump pretty much right into the funeral scene, but here we see the other Avengers pay the man who started it all a somber yet fitting tribute...It's a powerful moment that I wish had made it into the movie, but I understand why the Russos chose otherwise. It would've made the funeral scene redundant, and perhaps piled on too much grief for the end of the movie.One character who didn't kneel and had no reason to is Gamora, who comes from a different timeline and has no connection to Stark. We see her slipping away from the scene to who knows where. By cutting it out, the mystery of her whereabouts is left wide open to be followed-up on. It also proves she's alive and wasn't dusted with the rest of Thanos' crew. Presumably, she'll show up again, maybe in, which may explain why it was better to leave this scene out. Where would someone go who has no friends on the planet or in that time period?