The closing night film of last year's Venice Film Festival, Nick Hamm's stranger-than-fiction crime comedyis finally racing into theaters. Jason Sudeikis stars as ex-con Jim Hoffman, who unbeknownst to his new friend, automobile mogul and CEO John DeLorean (yep, the guy who designed the DeLorean offame), has become an FBI informant. The true story of their friendship is a wild ride full of sex, drugs, and fast cars.Set in the early '80s,stars's Lee Pace as DeLorean, who confides in his buddy Hoffman that the DeLorean Motor Company is in dire need of a cash infusion. Together they cook up a massive drug trafficking scheme involving a shipment of cocaine worth millions, only DeLorean has no idea Hoffman and the FBI are setting him up. Corey Stoll plays the FBI agent tracking their every move, with Judy Greer, Justin Bartha, and Isabel Arraiza co-starring.Hamm has explored toxic friendships in previous films, includingabout the aspiring rockers who watched jealously as their school friends formed U2. He also directed, a true story about political rivals. Hamm was also director of the 2004 horror,hits theaters and VOD on August 16th.