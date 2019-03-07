7/03/2019
'Driven' Trailer: Jason Sudeikis And Lee Pace Are On A Wild Ride Of Sex, Drugs, And Fast Cars
The closing night film of last year's Venice Film Festival, Nick Hamm's stranger-than-fiction crime comedy Driven is finally racing into theaters. Jason Sudeikis stars as ex-con Jim Hoffman, who unbeknownst to his new friend, automobile mogul and CEO John DeLorean (yep, the guy who designed the DeLorean of Back to the Future fame), has become an FBI informant. The true story of their friendship is a wild ride full of sex, drugs, and fast cars.
Set in the early '80s, Driven stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Lee Pace as DeLorean, who confides in his buddy Hoffman that the DeLorean Motor Company is in dire need of a cash infusion. Together they cook up a massive drug trafficking scheme involving a shipment of cocaine worth millions, only DeLorean has no idea Hoffman and the FBI are setting him up. Corey Stoll plays the FBI agent tracking their every move, with Judy Greer, Justin Bartha, and Isabel Arraiza co-starring.
Hamm has explored toxic friendships in previous films, including Killing Bono about the aspiring rockers who watched jealously as their school friends formed U2. He also directed The Journey, a true story about political rivals. Hamm was also director of the 2004 horror, Godsend.
Driven hits theaters and VOD on August 16th.