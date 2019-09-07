'Dora And The Lost City Of Gold' Trailer: Dora Is Welcomed Back To The Jungle

. I'm still not sure who this movie is for. The live-action adventure doesn't seem to fit neatly for those who loved the long-runningNickelodeon cartoon and are older now, nor kids who would more easily relate to the younger version of Dora. Whoever it's targeting, a new trailer is here led byandstar Isabela Moner.In a sort of updated take on Tarzan or something,stars Moner as the jungle-living, treasure-seeking Dora who is brought into civilization to be a regular kid. This goes spectacularly wrong on a social level, but on a personal level things get even worse when her parents, played by Eva Longoria and Michael Pena, are kidnapped by thieves seeking the fabled lost city of gold.One of the big potential draws is the casting and a rare chance to see such a depth of Latino representation in a major Hollywood film. Alongside Moner, Longoria, and Pena are Eugenio Derbez, Benicio Del Toro as the voice of Swiper the Fox, and Danny Trejo voicing Boots the Monkey.Directed and co-written byduo of James Bobin and Nick Stoller,opens August 9th.