7/09/2019
'Dora And The Lost City Of Gold' Trailer: Dora Is Welcomed Back To The Jungle
Dora and the Lost City of Gold. I'm still not sure who this movie is for. The live-action adventure doesn't seem to fit neatly for those who loved the long-running Dora the Explorer Nickelodeon cartoon and are older now, nor kids who would more easily relate to the younger version of Dora. Whoever it's targeting, a new trailer is here led by Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado star Isabela Moner.
In a sort of updated take on Tarzan or something, Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars Moner as the jungle-living, treasure-seeking Dora who is brought into civilization to be a regular kid. This goes spectacularly wrong on a social level, but on a personal level things get even worse when her parents, played by Eva Longoria and Michael Pena, are kidnapped by thieves seeking the fabled lost city of gold.
One of the big potential draws is the casting and a rare chance to see such a depth of Latino representation in a major Hollywood film. Alongside Moner, Longoria, and Pena are Eugenio Derbez, Benicio Del Toro as the voice of Swiper the Fox, and Danny Trejo voicing Boots the Monkey.
Directed and co-written by The Muppets duo of James Bobin and Nick Stoller, Dora and the Lost City of Gold opens August 9th.