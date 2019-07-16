7/16/2019
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' May Cast Harry Styles As Prince Eric
Miss out on one big role, pick up another. That's the deal for One Direction singer and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles, who until recently was up for the Elvis Presley role in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film. While that one didn't break his way, Styles may have found another as part of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid.
Styles is reportedly in talks to play Prince Eric in Rob Marshall's live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Yes, the controversial one that recently cast a woman of color, Halle Bailey, to play Ariel. If you thought the racists were upset before, just wait until they have to decide whether an interracial romance is worse than a human/fish one.
If all works out, Styles would be joining a cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay, with music collaborated on by the great Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Little Mermaid is expected to shoot early next year in time for a 2021 release. [THR]