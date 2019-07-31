Disney's 'Cruella' Adds 'I, Tonya' Scene-Stealer Paul Walter Hauser

Playing a dufus inandhas worked wonders for Paul Walter Hauser. The scene-stealing actor is making some big moves, and the latest may take him to Disney for a role in their live-actionfilm.Hauser is in talks to join, in which Stone plays a younger version ofvillain Cruella de Vil. As for Hauser's role, he's said to playing someone named Roger, which is the same name as the husband who owns the titular pups. Chances are it's the same guy. In the animated classic he was a songwriter who got rich writing a song about Cruella, while in the live-action 1996 movie he was a video game designer. Something tells me they may stick with the latter occupation for Hauser, assuming he's playing the same Roger.Also in the cast is Emma Thompson, in a role being kept under wraps. Behind the camera is Craig Gillespie, Hauser's director onNext up for Hauser is filming Clint Eastwood's, alongside Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde.hits theaters on December 23rd 2020.