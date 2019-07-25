7/25/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Hobbs & Shaw'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and reunites Dwayne Johnson with Jason Statham, along with Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba!
SYNOPSIS: Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, July 30th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email, so keep an eye out.
Hobbs & Shaw opens on August 2nd.
a Rafflecopter giveaway