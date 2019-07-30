7/30/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Kitchen'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of The Kitchen, the new crime thriller led by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss. The film is directed by Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) and co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, with Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp.
SYNOPSIS: Based on the Vertigo comic book series from DC Entertainment, the film stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, August 6th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Kitchen opens in theaters on August 9th.