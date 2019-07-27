7/27/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Art Of Racing In The Rain'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of The Art of Racing in the Rain, starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, and the voice of Kevin Costner. The film is directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn, Goodbye Christopher Robin).
Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life - his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.
The screening takes place on Thursday, August 1st at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Gofobo link here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!