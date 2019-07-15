7/15/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of Batman Prequel Series 'Pennyworth'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of the new Epix series Pennyworth, the action starring Jack Bannon as Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960’s London.
The 10-episode, 1-hour drama is exec-produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, who previously collaborated on Gotham.
If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo screening site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Pennyworth premieres on Epix on July 28th.