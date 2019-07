DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of Batman Prequel Series 'Pennyworth'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of the new Epix series, the action starring Jack Bannon as Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960’s London.The 10-episode, 1-hour drama is exec-produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, who previously collaborated onIf you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo screening site here . Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!premieres on Epix on July 28th.