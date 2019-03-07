7/03/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Stuber'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Stuber, the new action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani!
SYNOPSIS: When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, July 10th at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please note that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Stuber opens in theaters on July 12th.