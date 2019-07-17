7/17/2019
David Gordon Green In Talks to Direct Cambridge Analytica Film From 'Avengers: Endgame' Team
The Russo Brothers may be embarking on a final "thank you" tour of Avengers: Endgame, but the Marvel duo really do seem to be done with the world of superheroes. Since starting their production company AGBO they've launched a number of projects that have nothing to do with comic books. Their latest would involve a scandal that recently rocked social media, and may be directed by Halloween's David Gordon Green.
Deadline reports the Russos are developing a film about the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal that emerged in the fallout from the 2016 Presidential election, with Green in talks to direct. The story will focus on Christopher Wylie, who was at the center of the storm as the mysterious company took Facebook data from users and launched disinformation campaigns that helped the Trump campaign.
Penning the script will be Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers behind Avengers: Endgame and pretty much every Marvel hit the Russos directed. Why fix what ain't broke?
Green is currently at work on the next two Halloween films which he'll shoot back-to-back, and won't begin work on the Cambridge Analytica film until that's finished, probably in 2020.