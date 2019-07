Damien Chazelle My Reunite With Emma Stone For Hollywood Film 'Babylon'

Some directors go an entire career without having one of their films be considered a major event. Damien Chazelle's debut filmwas only in 2014, and since then it can be said the two features he's completed,and, were must-see viewing. Now he's reportedly shopping around his next project, titled, and has turned to a familiar face to lead it. Deadline reports Chazelle may reunite with's Emma Stone for, which is apparently being eyed by a number of potential studios. It's still a little early for any real details, but the film is said to be a period piece set in Hollywood. Chazelle dabbled in this world the last time he worked with Stone, and that turned out pretty well with 14 Oscar nominations and 6 victories.Chazelle is currently at work on his upcoming Showtime series,, which explores the Paris jazz music scene.As for, the frontrunner for it seems to be Lionsgate, but with a higher budget than Chazelle usually commands others are said to be in the mix.