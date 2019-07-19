Comic-Con: 'The Witcher' Trailer Gives Best Look At Henry Cavill As Geralt Of Rivia

My only real knowledge ofcomes from my friends who love the video games, but today's Hall H panel at Comic-con gives me reason to want to check out the upcoming Netflix series.After some previous teases, a full trailer debuted in Hall H today, giving our best look at the epic fantasy series that will be available to stream later this year. It's also our best, most action-packed look at Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed the series will draw heavily from the novels, and not so much from the popular games. That's mostly confirmed by the heavy presence of Yennifer and Princess Ciri played by Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen, who were also on hand. But the big draw is the monster-hunting action and high production values, with Cavill looking like a total badass.