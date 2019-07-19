Comic Con: 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Trailer Teases Big Things for Michonne, Rick's Return Confirmed

Hall H ignited when the trailer for tenth season ofrolled. Executive Producers bantered about their experiences with the show so far and Robert Kirkman addressed his unexpected decision to end the graphic novel series without warning.EP Gale Anne Hurd announced that Thora Birch will be joining the new season as Gamma, a devoted follower of The Whisperers leader Alpha (Samantha Morton. Kevin Carroll will also be joining the cast as Virgil, whose story will unfold over time.The ninth season found Michonne (Danai Gurira) picking up the pieces after losing Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Carl (Chandler Riggs). The show jumped forward six years in the mid-season and reintroduced a 10-year-old Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), who became an instant fan favorite. Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the leader at Hilltop, left her world behind to go in search of something more for her son, Herschel. The Kingdom, after suffering years of crumbling infrastructure, finally fell and sent the survivors in seek of refuge.The season ten trailer alluded to the coming war between the Alexandria/Kingdom/Hilltop survivors and the Whisperers, who ended last season by kidnapping and brutally murdering ten of their people. The trailer also heavily teased some new things for Michonne, including a possible new relationship and perhaps wielding a new weapon. We also get plenty of the Carol and Darryl friendship that has kept the two of them favorite characters since the first season.Danai Gurira received a standing ovation from the crowd when she confirmed she will be leaving the series in season ten. But there is no word on how she will make her grand exit.returns on October 6 on AMC.As the panel concluded and the cast left the stage, moderator Chris Hardwick surprised fans with a very short teaser trailer revealing that Rick Grimes will return in a new feature film from Universal. The movie will be in theaters soon.