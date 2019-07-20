Comic-Con: 'Snowpiercer' Series Trailer Is A Frigid, Brutal Trip

Watch out, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Today at Comic-Con, TBS debuted the trailer for, their upcoming series based on Bong Joon-ho's 2003 post-apocalyptic trip. On hand for the panel were stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg, and Mickey Sumner along with showrunner Graeme Manson.This is a tough, frigid trailer as it should be. The series is almost like a reboot of Joon-ho's film which takes place years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The remnants of humanity exist on a perpetually moving train, where the haves and have-nots are at odds.debuts on TBS in spring 2020.