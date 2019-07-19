Comic Con: The Russo Brothers Unveil New Trailer for '21 Bridges'

Friday morning, the Russo Brothers thrilled Avengers fans with talk that wandered through their four MCU movies. But the conversation also moved into what lies ahead for the brothers.They recently launched their own production company, AGBO. Joe Russo said they owed their early start to director Steven Soderbergh, who "held the door" to give the brothers a shot when they were just getting started. Now, with their production company, their goal is to hold the door for new and emerging filmmakers.One of their first films under their company is, which Joe and Anthony Russo produced but did not direct. The film unites them with Chadwick Boseman, who they first cast as Black Panther in. Brian Kirk makes his feature directorial debut after years of television work on shows fromtoThe movie follows Boseman, a disgraced NYPD detective who finds himself in the middle of an investigation into the murders of eight police officers and quickly realizes it's not as simple as it seems.The film also stars Stephan James, Sienna Miller, JK Simmons, and Taylor Kitsch. They have undergone a few setbacks on the way to theaters, with multiple release dates. Butwill be released September 27.