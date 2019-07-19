7/19/2019
Comic-Con: Russo Brothers Developing Live-Action 'Battle Of The Planets' Movie
During today's panel hosted by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers, they spent a good chunk of time talking about their upcoming projects post-Marvel. While going through a number of their "deep cut" fandoms, one they mentioned that many fans in the Hall H crowd knew, Battle of the Planets, which they are currently developing as a live-action film.
Battle of the Planets is based on the 1970s Japanese anime series, Gatchaman, which follows a team known as G-Force. Together, the colorful team members battle evil from the planet Spectra. The series has been adapted numerous times before, including a Japanese live-action movie in 2013.
While they are currently just producing the film through their AGBO banner, the Russos hinted that they may direct, but didn't give any further details stating it was "very early days" on the project.