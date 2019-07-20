Comic-Con: 'Picard' Trailer Confirms Return Of Brent Spiner As Data, Jeri Ryan As Seven Of Nine

The CBS All Access panel is taking place right now in Comic-Con's Hall H, and its focus is squarely on. I'm not a huge fan of the franchise, myself, butis something I've been interested in, and the new trailer has given me all the reasons I need to become an avid fan.Patrick Stewart and the cast of the series are on hand, and it's been a celebration of Stewart and his role as Jean-Luc Picard. Stewart then went on to introduce the trailer and it had quite a few surprises: the return of Brent Spiner as Data, and Jeri Ryan as's Borg known as Seven of Nine.We also got looks at the previously-cast Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Evan Evagora, and Isa Briones as Daj, a mysterious woman Picard takes under his protection.Later, it was revealed that otherstars would be part of the series, including Jonathan Frakes as William T. Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.is expected to hit CBS All Access in spring 2020.