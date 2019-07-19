Comic-Con: Marvel's 'Agents Of SHIELD' Season 6 Trailer Revealed, Series Concluding After Season 7





Marvel'shas been on the ratings bubble for years, but was always saved at the last minute. But going into the show's big Comic-Con panel this week, there was a sense of inevitability that things were coming to an end. That was indeed confirmed as Marvel's long-running series will end after its seventh season.But before that, there are still a handful of episodes left in season six, and a new trailer was released to highlight exactly what's coming up. The apparent demise of Sarge fails to have the impact Agent May thought, and rather than putting him down it simply unleashes his full powers. If the team is going to save Coulson, they'll have to truly finish Sarge before he destroys the world.Here's the synopsis for the two-hour season finale, titled "New Life", airing on August 2nd: