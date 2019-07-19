Comic-Con: Marvel's 'Agents Of SHIELD' Season 6 Trailer Revealed, Series Concluding After Season 7

But before that, there are still a handful of episodes left in season six, and a new trailer was released to highlight exactly what's coming up. The apparent demise of Sarge fails to have the impact Agent May thought, and rather than putting him down it simply unleashes his full powers. If the team is going to save Coulson, they'll have to truly finish Sarge before he destroys the world.
Here's the synopsis for the two-hour season finale, titled "New Life", airing on August 2nd:
“With time running short, the team will have to go to hell and back to stop the end of everything. Who will survive?”