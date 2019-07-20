Comic Con: HBO's 'Watchmen' Trailer Outlaws Costumed Heroes In Modern Times

HBO thrilled fans at Comic Con with the first trailer for the highly anticipated series,The show is based on the graphic novel from Alan Moore. That story was set in 1980s New York, in an alternate reality where costumed heroes existed and Richard Nixon was still the president after success in the Vietnam War. The Doomsday Clock still ticked its countdown as the nuclear threat still loomed from the Soviet Union.In 2009, Zack Snyder adapted the novel that had been previously considered unfilmable. The reception for that film, which starred Patrick Wilson, Jackie Earle Haley, and Malin Ackerman, was mixed. And whether fans of the novel loved or hated Snyder's work, he proved the story could be adapted to the screen.Which is where HBO comes in, ten years later, with the series fromandshowrunner Damon Lindelof. The new series continues the original story, but moves it forward 30 years to modern day. Jeremy Irons stars as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias. Regina King, Frances Fisher, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr, Hong Chau, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.comes to HBO this October.