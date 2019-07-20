7/20/2019
Comic-Con: Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends And Star Wars: The Black Series Featuring The Sith Trooper
San Diego Comic-Con doesn't truly begin until after Hasbro's Brand Preview Breakfast. The event gives a select few members of the press the chance to check out some of Hasbro's upcoming line of awesome action figures and accessories, including Marvel Legends, Star Wars: The Black Series, and so much more. It's my favorite event at Comic-Con every year, and while I've already shared some of my experiences with you on our Facebook page, here are some updated high-res images to give a better look. That they have figures of both Morph and Strong Guy, two of my favorite X-Men ever, makes this guy very happy.
Enjoy!