Comic Con: 'Black Widow' Confirmed For May 1, 2020 And 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Coming May 7, 2021

The Hall H crowd went wild when MCU architect Kevin Feige confirmed the sequel towill beDirector Scott Derrickson will return to direct the new film, and Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the doctor-turned-"Bleecker Street Magician."Derrickson and Feige revealed that the new film goes deep into the multiverses that have only been alluded to in previous films. It was described as something of an "acid trip." Derrickson said, "This will be the first scary MCU film." While Feige agreed that it will be the universe's first horror movie, it will still maintain the franchise's continuity of PG-13 ratings.While there were only vague references to plot and very little about additional characters, one cast member was confirmed. As a good sorcerer requires a good witch, Elizabeth Olsen will join in as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. It was hard to tell which excited the crowd more: multiverses, or more Elizabeth Olsen.is set for theaters on May 7, 2021.But a full year before that, the first official film in Marvel's Phase Four is now confirmed.is, indeed, the next movie in the franchise.A month into principle photography, Marvel sent a plane to London to collect director Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz to join the boisterous audience.Johansson said they had brought along a little sneak peek at their movie. But since they'd only been filming for thirty days, she said, "Please don't be judgey."The footage, cut into a teaser trailer, begins with a montage of scenes going back to Natasha Romanoff's introduction in, reminds viewers of her broken allegiances and double agent past, and concludes with her fate inbefore resolving into a cityscape emblazoned with the word: Budapest.Yes, fans, rejoice! We will finally find out what happened in Budapest and why it seems to have scarred Black Widow for life.She enters an apartment and immediately engages in a brutal fist fight with Florence Pugh's Yelena. After that, the scenes change into car chases, accidents, a lot of fighting, and the introduction of a mysterious character that comic fans will immediately recognize as the Task Master. But just who is the Task Master? We aren't sure. But we will find out whenhits theaters on May 1, 2020.