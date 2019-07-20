Comic-Con: 'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scene Has Thor And Rocket Sharing An Awkward Moment On Asgard

Of the two-related panels in Hall H yesterday at Comic-Con, by far the most enjoyable and insightful was with writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The one that followed with the Russo Brothers was basically a lot of patting themselves on the back, while the writers really went in depth on some of the decisions they made. One of those involved Thor and Rocket's trip to Asgard to reclaim the Reality Stone from Jane Foster. It's a pivotal scene, bonding two characters who seem to have nothing in common, but find they are actually quite united in their pain over lost loved ones.With thehome release right around the corner, Marvel has debuted a deleted and very unfinished scene that offers a new look at their unusual journey and partnership, with Thor wallowing in his own grief, and relieving himself much to Rocket's disgust. It's a funny clip but definitely didn't need to be included, especially as this segment is so heavily dramatic with Thor reuniting with his deceased mother. It just would've felt out of place. Note the blurred out product placement and Rocket's incomplete animations.releases on digital HD on July 30th, and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.