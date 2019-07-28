'Carnival Row' Trailer: Orlando Bloom And Cara Delevingne Investigate A Fantastical Murder Mystery

You couldn't go two feet at Comic-Con without seeing SOMETHING for Amazon's Victorian-era fantasy series,. It was everywhere, with stars Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom on hand as part of a show panel that, at least from what I hear, went over very well with the crowd. Once a project cooked up by Guillermo Del Toro in 2015, he dropped out and his co-creators soldiered on with a trailer heralding its arrival in a few weeks.Delevingne and Bloom star in the series set in a Victorian-era England full of mythological creatures that exist alongside humans. When a string of murders hits the community, the crimes must be solved to set things right and set the immigrant creatures free from oppression.The 9-episode series was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, with Jon Amiel, Anna Foerster, Andy Goddard, and Paul McGuigan directing. Jared Harris, David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Indira Varma, Tamzin Merchant, Simon McBurney, and Alice Krige co-star. Amazon's putting a lot behind this one, so much that they've already renewed it for season 2.hits Amazon on August 30th. Check out the trailer and a couple of prologues below.