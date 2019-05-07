7/05/2019
'Burn' Trailer: Offbeat Crime Thriller Has Josh Hutcherson Feeling The Heat
With roles in Detention, Tragedy Girls, and more, Josh Hutcherson has often gravitated towards indie thrillers with an offbeat edge. After a couple of years away from the big screen (he's been starring in Hulu's Future Man), he returns to the genre with Burn, a film that resembles Kevin Smith's Clerks...only a lot more fucked up.
Written and directed by Mike Gan, the film (formerly titled Plume) stars Hutcherson as Billy, a cash-strapped criminal who robs the wrong gas station. He soon finds that unstable gas station attendant Melinda (Hotel Mumbai's Tilda Cobham-Hervey), who has a thing about burning herself, is more trouble than he bargained for.
The film also stars Assassination Nation's Suki Waterhouse, along with Harry Shum Jr. and Shiloh Fernandez.
Burn hits theaters and VOD on August 23rd!