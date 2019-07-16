7/16/2019
Brad Pitt Eyed For Role In Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'
From the very beginning, Damien Chazelle has had the benefit of some terrific duos to work with in each of his films. Whiplash had Miles Teller and JK Simmons; La La Land the combo of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling; and First Man had Gosling with Claire Foy. Now it looks as if he's putting together another great team for his new film, Babylon, which already has Emma Stone eyed for the female lead.
According to Deadline, Brad Pitt is circling a role in the 1920s Hollywood film, which is said to feature both real and fictional figures during the transition from silent movies to "talkies". Chazelle will direct and write the script, which is said to be mature enough to garner the film an 'R' rating.
Pitt, who is on the verge of being seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, may just be one of the actors up for Chazelle's film. There's some debate on how close he is to actually signing, with Variety putting him a ways off at this point. With Babylon at the center of a major bidding war the addition of Pitt could be a huge selling point.