7/14/2019
Box Office: 'Spider-Man' Holds Off 'Crawl' And 'Stuber', 'The Farewell' Opens Big
1. Spider-Man: Far from Home- $45.3M/$274.5M
Marvel's Spider-Man: Far from Home had a respectable second week, slipping 51$ for $45M. At this point the sequel holds at $274M domestic which isn't bad going into The Lion King's sure-to-be massive debut next week. But what really matters is the $847M worldwide haul, which should surpass the $880M total of Spider-Man: Homecoming within a matter of days, and the $890M of Spider-Man 3 to be the highest-grossing Spidey movie ever.
2. Toy Story 4- $20.6M/$346.3M
3. Crawl (review)- $12M
Sometimes it pays to screen a movie for press, and it usually hurts when you don't. The Sam Raimi-produced, Alexandre Aja-directed gators-and-hurricanes thriller Crawl opened with $12M, but it would've done better if critics had been allowed to see it first. The reason is that the reviews are actually really good, and the word-of-mouth would've been a benefit to the $13M-budgeted film.
4. Stuber (review)- $8M
I'm genuinely disappointed in the meager $8M opening for Stuber, the old school buddy comedy starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. This is one of those Fox projects that migrated over to Disney, but if this is going to be the end result we may not see them take many more gambles.
5. Yesterday- $6.7M/$48.3M
6. Aladdin- $5.8M/$331.4M
7. Annabelle Comes Home- $5.5M/$60.7M
8. Midsommar- $3.5M/$18.4M
9. The Secret Life of Pets 2- $3.1M/$147.1M
10. Men in Black International- $2.2M/$76.4M
The acclaimed festival darling The Farewell (review) opened in just four locations and earned a staggering $351K. That's an incredible $87K per-site average, which is more than $10K above Avengers: Endgame's average. Damn. The film, which has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been my favorite movie of the year since Sundance, stars Awkwafina as an Asian-American woman whose family gathers to say goodbye to a dying matriarch who is unaware of her illness.