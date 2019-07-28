7/28/2019
Box Office: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Is Tarantino's Biggest Debut, 'The Lion King' Nears $1 Billion
1. The Lion King- $75.5M/$350.7M
Disney's live-action The Lion King fell 60% for $75M, a drop of over $115M from its debut. That's a helluva lot, but it's doubtful anybody is complaining too much. While reviews for Jon Favreau's VFX-heavy remake have been mediocre, audiences have loved seeing the classic in a new light, giving it an "A" Cinemascore. Worldwide it also draws close to $1B already, with $962M after only two weeks.
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (review)- $40.3M
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opened with $40M, which is key for the expensive Sony picture. Well, expensive as far as Tarantino movies go. What's interesting about this is that Tarantino made a movie about a fading TV actor in 1969, with the Manson murders in the background. So it's not one of his wildly over-the-top action movies like Kill Bill or historical revenge flick like Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds. The result is the biggest debut weekend ever for Tarantino, and another notch in the belts of stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie who were part of presenting this as a major prestige picture and must-see event.
3. Spider-Man: Far from Home- $12.2M/$344.4M
Spider-Man: Far from Home surpassed the $1B mark earlier this week, the first Spidey film ever to do it and the third Marvel Studios movie to cross it in 2019.
4. Toy Story 4- $9.8M/$395.6M
5. Crawl- $4M/$31.4M
I'm ecstatic at the longevity of Crawl, the Sam Raimi-produced, Alexandre Aja-directed "gators and hurricanes" thriller. It fell just 34% and now has $31M on a budget of just $13M, based largely on positive word of mouth. Remember, this was the film Paramount was too scared to screen for press.
6. Yesterday- $3M/$63.3M
7. Aladdin- $2.7M/$345.9M
8. Stuber- $1.6M/$20.1M
9. Annabelle Comes Home- $1.5M/$69.7M
10. The Farewell- $1.5M/$3.6M