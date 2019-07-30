7/30/2019
'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh Won't Be The Only Black Widows
It took a long time to happen, but a Black Widow movie is for real with Scarlett Johansson back as the Avengers' resident super spy. However, just because the movie is titled Black Widow doesn't mean it's solely about her. In the comics Natasha Romanova isn't alone in sharing that codename, and we know Johansson will be joined by Florence Pugh as the "evil" Black Widow, Yelena Belova, in the upcoming film. However, there are even more according to co-star Rachel Weisz.
Speaking with IGN, Weisz confirmed that she too will be a Black Widow in the movie, and there will be even more...
“There are quite a number…I’m a Black Widow and there’s Scarlett [Johansson] and Florence [Pugh]. There’s quite a bit of other characters you’ll also meet that are Black Widows.”
This will all probably spring from an exploration of Russia's Black Widow Ops program, which is based out of the mysterious Red Room academy first glimpsed in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was seen again in an episode of Agent Carter, where we saw multiple trainees in the program. Makes me wonder if Julie Delpy will return as the Red Room's headmistress, Madame B.
After rumors surfaced some weeks ago, it was confirmed at Comic-con that events take place after Captain America: Civil War but chances are there will be extensive flashbacks to Natasha's training to become the elite spy we know her to be.
Black Widow opens May 1st 2020 with Cate Shortland directing and David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone co-starring.