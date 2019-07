Benedict Cumberbatch And Claire Foy To Star In Biopic Of Artist 'Louis Wain'

Another period biopic about artists and their big-eyed subject matter? That didn't work out so well for 2014's, but maybe Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy can do better with Deadline reports Cumberbatch and Foy will star in, a biopic on the titular English artist, known for his drawings of large-eyed anthropomorphized cats and kittens. While that's interesting, it's Wain's personal life that will be the focus. Wain married a woman ten years his senior and she quickly grew ill with breast cancer. It was during her illness that she was comforted by a stray cat they adopted, giving Wain the inspiration that would drive his successful career.The film will be directed and co-written by Will Sharpe. Also joining the cast are Andrea Riseborough () and Toby Jones (). Shooting onbegins next month.Cumberbatch was recently confirmed to return to the MCU for, and has Sam Mendes' war filmcoming up. Foy was last seen as Lisbeth Salander in. The two previously starred together in the 2011 drama,