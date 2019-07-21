'Avengers: Endgame' Topples 'Avatar' As Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Yesterday, as part of the kickoff to Marvel's epic Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, Kevin Feige stood up on stage and declared thatwas now the biggest movie of all-time...“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige said on stage.At the time he said it, it wasn't actually true. There was about a $500K difference, which analysts projected would be overcome within a day. That, it turns out, was absolutely true.According to box office reports,now sits at $2.79B, surpassing's long-held reign at $2.789B. Feige took time to thank James Cameron while making the announcement.On June 28th Marvel Studios unveiled another version ofinto theaters, as a clear effort to try and claim the record. It featured a few added special features to the end of the film, and there was doubt it would make up the $37M gap at the time. However, that difference appears to have been made up, mostly due to overseas markets.It shouldn't be discounted the genuine effort on the domestic side to push Endgame over the top, as fans turned to social media to organize watch parties and meetups.As Feige noted last night,still holds the record when adjusted for inflation, and some sticklers will hold on to that point fiercely. But nobody judges these titles with an asterisk, and who knows? Maybe it'll be another decade before another movie comes along and knocksoff its newly-won perch. Chances are it'll be another Marvel movie, let's be honest.