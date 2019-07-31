Ava DuVernay Confirms Darkseid For Her 'New Gods' Movie

https://t.co/83zD6PeFBx How could any self-respecting Barda fan not include the The Furies?! I’m looking forward to them so much. #AskAva July 30, 2019

One of the most disappointing things about Warner Bros. skipping Comic-Con was no update on Ava DuVernay'smovie. Similar to Marvel's Eternals, the New Gods are part of comics legend Jack Kirby's weird cosmic fascination, and the movie could go in any number of unexpected directions. We just don't know much about it yet, but DuVernay did take a little time today to confirm some of the characters we can expect to see.The benefit of Twitter is that fans can directly ask a filmmaker like DuVernay a question, and sometimes she'll even answer it. During a Q&A session, she revealed that Darkseid will finally make his long-awaited first appearance in the DCEU as part of theroster.This may be enough to drive the #ReleasetheSnyderCut folks mad, because Darkseid is the villain Zack Snyder had planned for his two-partstoryline. Darkseid is the ruler of the warlike planet of Apokolips, which is always at odds with the more benevolent people of New Genesis. His goal is to destroy free will across the universe and isn't too dissimilar to Marvel's Thanos in personality, look, and power.Also part of the film will be the Female Furies, Darkseid's fanatically loyal followers. They've been trained by the awesomely-named Granny Goodness to be Darkseid's elite strike force, and their roster consists of many members. It's unclear which ones will make the cut for DuVernay.DuVernay mentioned Barda, meaning former Furies leader Big Barda who left the group and became a superheroine. She will be joined by fellow hero and frequent love interest Mister Miracle. Both have been members of the Justice League at different points.If DuVernay is willing to talk aboutin such a public forum, perhaps that means news on casting and start dates is coming soon?