7/15/2019
Austin Butler Scores Elvis Presley Role In Baz Luhrmann's Biopic
Baz Luhrmann has found his King of Rock 'n Roll. A few weeks ago a short list of contenders to wear the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley in Luhrmann's biopic emerged, with names including Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, and Harry Styles. While Elgort may have seemed like the frontrunner given his skillset and popularity, the role has actually gone to the least recognizable actor in the bunch.
Deadline reports that Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in Luhrmann's upcoming film, which explores the rocker's legendary career through the lens of his controversial manager, Col. Tom Parker. The parker role will be played by Tom Hanks. The film will explore the two-decades-long relationship between Elvis and Parker, which saw the former rise to superstardom against a shifting cultural landscape. Luhrmann will direct from a script he co-write with Craig Pearce.
This is a huge, career-making role for Butler, who is on a hot streak following roles in Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.