Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, And More Up For Elvis Presley Role In Baz Luhrmann's Film

When it comes to musical biopics, it doesn't get much bigger than playing "The King" Elvis Presley. And if there's any director who knows how to do big movies, it'sdirector Baz Luhrmann. That's going to require an actor capable of giving a larger-than-life performance, and Luhrmann is narrowing down who he thinks can pull it off. Deadline reports Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, and Harry Styles are closing in on the role, with Luhrmann having already tested each actor ahead of a final decision next week. Whoever lands the role will be joining Tom Hanks who plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.All of the contenders are intriguing for different reasons, but all are multi-talented enough to play Presley. Elgort is best known for, and, but he's also got a successful singing career. He'll be a big part of the awards season this year as part of, and has Steven Spielberg's musicalcoming up.Teller nearly scored the lead role in, and is currently leading Nicolas Winding Refn's stylish series. He also hason the way. We've seen some of his moves already in theremake, and of course he also starred inButler is the least known of all, but he's on the rise after appearing in Jim Jarmusch's, and scoring a part in Quentin Tarantino'sWhile there's no clear frontrunner, one has to assuming One Direction lead singer Harry Styles is up there, especially after performing well in Christopher Nolan's