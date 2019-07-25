'Angel Has Fallen' Trailer: Gerard Butler's Loyalty Is Put To The Test

After only two action-packed chapters, thefranchise has run out of places to topple. Now the only thing Secret Service agent Mike Banning has to resurrect is his career, and naturally, if he fails it also means the end of the free world or something.finds Gerard Butler back as Banning, who is framed for an assassination attempt on the President, played by a returning Morgan Freeman.Behind the camera this time is Ric Roman Waugh, the director behind solid crime flicks such as, and. He's working on a much bigger canvas this time, as Banning's adventures usually lots of things blowing up around him. Like it or not, these movies have been very successful on a global level, and if this one does well there will be more until Butler finally calls it quits.Butler and Freeman are joined by Piper Perabo, Danny Huston, Tim Blake Nelson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, and Nick Nolte who plays Banning's survivalist father.hits theaters on August 23rd. Check out the trailer and new character posters below.